More than 240 stolen signs recovered during search in central Minnesota, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A monthslong investigation into stolen signs in a central Minnesota city yielded a cache of contraband communications during a search Wednesday, though the culprit is not in custody and the motive is yet unknown.

The Alexandria Police Department said it had received "dozens of reports of stolen signs" in the months before it executed a search warrant on the 2700 block of Le Homme Dieu Heights.

Police said they discovered more than 240 signs during the search, including "political campaign signs, real estate signs, special events, and advertising."

"We will be working with the victims of the stolen signs to return them and get them back to their rightful owner," the department said.

The case will be sent to the Douglas County Attorney's Office for review.

Alexandria is about 70 miles northwest of St. Cloud.