Steven Terry convicted in ghost gun-related fatal shooting in North St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 20-year-old has been convicted in the ghost gun-related shooting death of Anthony Rojas in North St. Paul last year.

Steven Lawrence Terry was 19 at the time of the incident, which happened at an apartment building on the 2100 block of McKnight Road just after 6 p.m. on June 19.

Inside an apartment there, officers found Anthony Robert Rojas-Dabbs with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Officers also found a shotgun and a bulletproof vest on the hallway floor, plus "two open and empty gun safes, a 3D printer, a money counter, boxes of ammunition, and rifle magazines in the apartment," the complaint said.

Police learned that earlier in the day, Rojas had posted a photo to social media "that showed thousands of dollars in cash laid out on his bed at his apartment." Police say that money wasn't in the apartment when they were there.

Investigators believed Rojas used the 3D printer to make untraceable firearms, also known as ghost guns, the complaint said.

Neighbors told police several men and one woman had been "partying" in Rojas' apartment that day. At one point, two men entered his apartment, while a woman waited outside, and a gunshot was heard. People then fled the scene.

Terry had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was dismissed in October. His conviction was for a firearms possession charge. He received a stayed sentence of 78 days, with three years of probation.

Another then 19-year-old, Octavion Rayshawn Jones, was also charged with second-degree murder. His next review hearing is scheduled for March.