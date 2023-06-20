Arrests made after Anthony Rojas found dead inside North St. Paul apartment

Man found dead in North St. Paul apartment when police respond to disturbance call

Man found dead in North St. Paul apartment when police respond to disturbance call

Man found dead in North St. Paul apartment when police respond to disturbance call

UPDATE: Police have made arrests in this case, and the victim has been identified. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in North St. Paul say a man was found dead in an apartment complex Monday evening.

The city's police department said officers were responding to "a report of a disturbance where a weapon was mentioned" around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of McKnight Road North. They found a man dead inside an apartment.

CBS News

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Wednesday as 24-year-old Anthony Rojas.

Police say three adults are in custody, and they believe Rojas had been targeted.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office are aiding the North St. Paul Police Department in the investigation.