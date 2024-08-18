CB Stephon Gilmore reportedly signing with Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly adding a big name to their secondary.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Vikings have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore is the latest addition to a position group that was already thin and got thinner this offseason with the death of rookie Khyree Jackson and a season-ending injury for second-year player Mekhi Blackmon.

The 33-year-old Gilmore is a former Defensive Player of the Year who has bounced around the league for the past few seasons. Last year, he started 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys, grabbing one interception and making 68 tackles.

Gilmore will be in line to start next to Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaquill Griffin.

Stephon Gilmore #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Getty Images

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Gilmore were together in New England, though Flores coached safeties and linebackers during Gilmore's tenure there. Gilmore won his DPOY award with the Patriots in 2018. He's also a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Gilmore has 31 career interceptions, fourth-most among active players.