EF-1 tornado touched down in Melrose on Saturday, NWS confirms

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MELROSE, Minn. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in a small central Minnesota town Saturday night.

The EF-1 tornado struck Melrose shortly before 9 p.m. with wind speeds reaching up to 95 mph.

inx-aerials-storm-damage-080424-16-04-5422.jpg
WCCO

The National Weather Service is currently surveying the damage. No injuries have been reported so far.

Severe storms worked their way through Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing hail and damaging winds to much of the state. The tornado in Melrose was the only one reported in Saturday's storms.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

