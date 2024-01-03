Staumont guaranteed $950,000 in deal with Twins and can earn $100,000 bonus
Relief pitcher Josh Staumont is guaranteed $950,000 as part of his one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins.
The 30-year-old right-hander would earn a $100,000 bonus if he pitches in 60 games this season as part of the deal announced Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS: Vikings' Danielle Hunter, Andrew DePaola to start 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Staumont was 9-7 with a 4.01 ERA and eight saves in five seasons for the Kansas City Royals, striking out 191 and walking 95 in 168 1/3 innings.
He had a 5.40 ERA in 21 games for Kansas City last year, going on the injured list June 7 and missing the rest of the season. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.