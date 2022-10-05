State will start sending "hero pay" payments on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota will start sending out "hero pay" payments to frontline workers on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, state officials announced 1,025,655 frontline workers will receive payments of $487.45 as a thanks for working through the pandemic.

Those who opted for direct deposit will receive their payments first. Gov. Tim Walz said on Monday that workers should see those funds in their accounts in seven to 10 business days.

Those who chose to receive a debit card will receive it in the mail in three to four weeks.

There won't be state taxes taken out, but the federal government will take taxes out of the hero pay.