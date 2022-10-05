Watch CBS News
Local News

State will start sending "hero pay" payments on Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

State will start sending "hero pay" payments on Wednesday
State will start sending "hero pay" payments on Wednesday 00:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota will start sending out "hero pay" payments to frontline workers on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, state officials announced 1,025,655 frontline workers will receive payments of $487.45 as a thanks for working through the pandemic.

Those who opted for direct deposit will receive their payments first. Gov. Tim Walz said on Monday that workers should see those funds in their accounts in seven to 10 business days.

Those who chose to receive a debit card will receive it in the mail in three to four weeks.

There won't be state taxes taken out, but the federal government will take taxes out of the hero pay.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.