State report calls for Medicaid changes to better serve American Indian communities

MINNEAPOLIS — A new Minnesota Department of Human Services report is proposing changes to improve health gaps American Indian communities in Minnesota face.

The Pathways to Racial Equity in Medicaid: Improving the Health and Opportunity of American Indians in Minnesota report calls for investing in traditional healing practices and redefining health and well-being to align with indigenous values.

The report also calls for creating the Pathways to American Indian and Tribal Health Integration Team, which would be dedicated to improving coordination and cultural understanding in Medicaid programs for American Indian communities.

"As a Native person who has been on Medicaid in Minnesota and now works for DHS, I have personally experienced the frustrations of Medicaid's complicated application process and barriers to care," Takayla Lightfield, the report's lead facilitator said.

The report's lead author, Dr. Nathan Chomilo, is medical director for Minnesota's Medicaid program.

"Improving how we administer Medicaid is crucial as we collectively work toward achieving health equity with American Indian communities in Minnesota," Chomilo said.

The recommendations in the report are being put into action immediately, state officials say.

The agency created a similar report in 2022 focused on U.S.-born Black Minnesotans.