Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

State patrol seeks car involved in fatal motorcycle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed, driver seriously injured in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis 00:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a car that was involved in a crash with a motorcycle over the weekend that left one person dead and another gravely injured.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound side of Interstate 94 near Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, according to the patrol.

inx-crash-94-at-franklin-072223.jpg
MnDOT

A 53-year-old St. Paul man on a motorcycle rear-ended a black Chevrolet Impala, per the patrol. The man and his passenger were both ejected.

The passenger, 40-year-old Ann Warner, died at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. The state patrol said neither of them was wearing a helmet.

The state patrol said Monday it is looking for the Impala, which is likely a 2006-2013 model. It has a bumper sticker on the left rear bumper and possibly damage to the bumper.

The patrol asked anyone with information about the crash to call 763-279-4559.

Note: The video above first aired July 23, 2023.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 6:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.