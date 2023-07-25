State patrol seeks car involved in fatal motorcycle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a car that was involved in a crash with a motorcycle over the weekend that left one person dead and another gravely injured.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound side of Interstate 94 near Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, according to the patrol.

A 53-year-old St. Paul man on a motorcycle rear-ended a black Chevrolet Impala, per the patrol. The man and his passenger were both ejected.

The passenger, 40-year-old Ann Warner, died at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. The state patrol said neither of them was wearing a helmet.

The state patrol said Monday it is looking for the Impala, which is likely a 2006-2013 model. It has a bumper sticker on the left rear bumper and possibly damage to the bumper.

The patrol asked anyone with information about the crash to call 763-279-4559.

Note: The video above first aired July 23, 2023.