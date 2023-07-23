Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed, driver seriously injured in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis 00:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say one person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near Franklin Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

inx-crash-94-at-franklin-072223.jpg
MnDOT

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old St. Paul man, rear-ended a Toyota Camry, the patrol said. He and another person on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike.

One of the people on the motorcycle died at the scene, and the other was hospitalized with grave injuries. The state patrol has yet to name any of the parties involved.

READ MORE: Ambulance and motorcycle crash in Blaine; 2 seriously injured

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.