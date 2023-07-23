1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say one person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near Franklin Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old St. Paul man, rear-ended a Toyota Camry, the patrol said. He and another person on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike.

One of the people on the motorcycle died at the scene, and the other was hospitalized with grave injuries. The state patrol has yet to name any of the parties involved.

