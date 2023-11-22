Watch CBS News
Crime

State patrol looking for vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run near Lake Mille Lacs

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Mille Lacs tribal police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 169
Mille Lacs tribal police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 169 00:35

KATHIO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities are asking for help locating the driver suspected of a hit-and-run that killed a doctor and one of her dogs last week near Lake Mille Lacs.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the 40000 block of Highway 169 in Kathio Township just before 5 p.m. Nov. 13 on a report of a pedestrian that had been struck.

READ MORE: Dr. Cathy Donovan killed in hit-and-run crash near Lake Mille Lacs, sheriff says

thumbnail-image004.png
Suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run near Lake Mille Lacs Minnesota State Patrol

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is searching for the driver of a vehicle that was in the area of the fatal hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle is described as "darker color with full-width taillights" and MSP says it was seen driving northbound. No further information was provided by authorities.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Dr. Cathy Donovan of Onamia. The sheriff's office says Donovan had been a long-time provider at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. 

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 6:08 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.