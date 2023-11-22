State patrol looking for vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run near Lake Mille Lacs

KATHIO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities are asking for help locating the driver suspected of a hit-and-run that killed a doctor and one of her dogs last week near Lake Mille Lacs.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the 40000 block of Highway 169 in Kathio Township just before 5 p.m. Nov. 13 on a report of a pedestrian that had been struck.

Suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run near Lake Mille Lacs Minnesota State Patrol

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is searching for the driver of a vehicle that was in the area of the fatal hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle is described as "darker color with full-width taillights" and MSP says it was seen driving northbound. No further information was provided by authorities.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Dr. Cathy Donovan of Onamia. The sheriff's office says Donovan had been a long-time provider at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).