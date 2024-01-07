State of hockey her-story: Young girls have big dreams after seeing PWHL home opener

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — History was made in Minnesota over the weekend when 13,316 people attended the home opener for Minnesota's PWHL team. This broke the world record for attendance at any professional women's hockey game.

This history-making moment made a big impact on all the little girls who were in the crowd for the game or watching at home.

"They don't just have to watch the guys on the ice, they are able to be inspired by females," said Stacy Quick, a hockey mom in the Mounds View Irondale Youth Hockey Association.

Seven-year-old Nora Channing and her mom, Katie, were at the game with Nora's hockey teammates from the 8U Roseville Raiders.

"It was really fun and I loved it," said Nora. "We got to go on the screen."

The girls got their big moment on the jumbotron during the game, and say they had the best view of the record-setting crowd of more than 13,000 fans.

"We're part of history. This is a huge day in Minnesota hockey history, and we got to be there," Katie Channing said.

Katie Channing

READ MORE: A league of their own: Minnesota women's pro hockey season kicks off

A lot of other teams came as one to watch the PWHL Minnesota home opener, including members of the Mounds View Irondale youth hockey girls' teams. They were specifically there supporting PWHL player Sydney Brodt, who grew up playing in their association.

"It was just great for them to be able to see what they can do in their future and to see this glass ceiling shattering again," Katie said.

PWHL Minnesota General Manager, Natalie Darwitz, is relishing in the start of their season with two wins, and so much support.

"In my career, I've been very fortunate with the Olympics and national championships, and [the home opener attendance] ranked up there with the high level of those memories," Darwitz said.

Now, Darwitz is focused on keeping that momentum.

"What can we do on our end, as an organization, is to have certain incentives, whether that's group sales, being out in the community, being visible," Darwitz said.

The next two PWHL Minnesota games are at home. They play at the X on Wednesday and again next Sunday.

Click here for their full schedule.