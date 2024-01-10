Stars rout Wild 7-2 to sweep home-and-home set and season series

Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson — Dallas' four top goal producers — scored and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 7-2 on Wednesday night to sweep a home-and-home set and the season series.

Hintz leads the Stars with 17 goals, followed by Pavelski and Seguin at 16 and Robertson with 15.

Nils Lundqvist had a goal and an assist and Matt Duchene and Sam Steel also scored to help the Stars spoil Minnesota goalie Jesper Wallstedt's NHL debut

The 21-year-old Wallstedt made 24 saves. The Wild are 1-6-0 in their last seven games.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 21 shots for Dallas, which is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games against Minnesota. Esa Lindell had three assists and Mason Marchment had two.

Wedgewood sat out Monday night in Dallas' 4-0 victory at Minnesota, where callup Matt Murray had his first NHL shutout in his season debut and fourth career game.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild.

Dallas swept the three games against Minnesota, outscoring the Wild 19-5.

Wallstedt was brought up from Iowa of the AHL to provide a break for Marc-Andre Fleury, the 39-year-old who last Saturday tied Patrick Roy for second place on the career victory list at 551. Fleury had started five straight game (1-4-0) and played six consecutive since Filip Gustavsson was injured Dec. 30.

Pavelski gave Dallas a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Hintz scored while the teams skated 4 on 4, putting the Stars ahead 3-0 late in the second period. Robertson scored midway through the third period for a 4-1 lead. Seguin scored at 16:10 of the third for the game's final goal.

Wedgewood made his 11th start in Dallas' last 12 games since All-Star Jake Oettinger was sidelined with a lower-body injury Dec. 15.

Baldy avoided Minnesota's second consecutive shutout early in the third period when a shot by Brock Faber from the high slot skipped off Boldy's shoulder past Wedgewood.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Philadelphia on Friday night to begin a three-game homestand.

Stars: Host Nashville on Friday night for the second time in seven days. The Predators won 4-3 on Saturday.