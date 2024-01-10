Watch CBS News
Fight breaks out at Minneapolis North girls basketball game against Patrick Henry

MINNEAPOLIS — A high school basketball game ended early Tuesday evening after a fight broke out amongst students in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Public Schools, the incident occurred with minutes left in the girls basketball game between Minneapolis North and Patrick Henry High School and involved players and students from both teams.

School officials suspended play and the fight had ended by the time police arrived.

The Minneapolis school district says North and Patrick Henry are working with district leadership and the Minnesota State High School League to bring students from both teams together and "repair any harm done to our school communities or the northside community."

The MSHSL will issue an official report on the incident after conducting an investigation.

