Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Starlink satellites from SpaceX spotted above Twin Cities metro

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Strange string of lights spotted in sky above metro
Strange string of lights spotted in sky above metro 01:45

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans spotted a strange sight in the sky this week — a string of multiple lights 

"We had no idea what it was," said Heidi Benson from Champlin.

Chloe Fischer saw it in Brooklyn Park and says she did a double take.

"It was kind of scary, because I feel like that's one of those things we should either hear about or get a heads up about just so people don't have that panic moment," Fischer said.

The lights were low earth orbit satellites from the company SpaceX.

They're part of the Starlink network that provides satellite internet service.

image.png
Starlink satellites seen in Minnetonka Kari Johnson

RELATED: Mixed results for SpaceX's Super Heavy-Starship rocket on 2nd test flight

WCCO field crews will sometimes use a Starlink dish to connect to the internet in more remote places.

Starlink provides coverage to dozens of countries through its 5,000 satellites in the sky.

In Minnesota, a lot of work goes into making internet available in rural areas.

"Our goal is to get broadband to all Minnesotans," said Brent Christensen with the Minnesota Telecom Alliance.

Christensen says somewhere between 10 to 20% of the state still doesn't get high speed internet.

Satellites can help fill in the gaps on more extreme terrains.

"We know that there will be a play at some point for, and a need for, Starlink to get to some of the people that we can't," Christensen said.

If you missed them, an online tracker says Starlink can be seen in Minneapolis on Thursday and Friday night, just before 6 p.m.

Sixty-eight more of the satellites have been launched into space in the last week, including 23 on Wednesday from Florida.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 10:19 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.