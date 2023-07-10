Starbucks workers kick off summer-long union bus tour

MINNEAPOLIS -- Starbucks union workers were joined by U.S. Representative Betty McCollum to kick off a summer long bus tour on Monday.

Workers say they're fighting for the right to organize and create a safe, secure, and respectful workplace.

They're also asking for a living wage, guaranteed hours, and consistent scheduling.

The workers and McCollum unveiled the tour bus that's been transporting the union organizers throughout the summer.

A spokesperson with Starbucks issued the following statement about Monday's bus tour launch:

"Workers United should demonstrate the same commitment to bargaining as they do to rallies and now bus tours. Despite the fact that we have attempted to schedule bargaining for hundreds of stores, Workers United has only met Starbucks at the table to progress negotiations for 11 stores. Partners voted for bargaining not buses - perhaps that's why partners at a dozen stores across the U.S. have already successfully filed petitions to decertify Workers United as their bargaining representative."