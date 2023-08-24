Victim stabbed in chest near University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota officials say someone was stabbed early Thursday evening near the west bank campus in Minneapolis.
The attack happened just before 5 p.m. near Cedar Avenue South and 3rd Street South, by the 19th Avenue Ramp.
MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Police Officer Jacob Spies, shot in line of duty, honored with MPD's first-ever Purple Heart
The victim, who officials say is not affiliated with the U, suffered a stab wound to the chest.
Police do not have a description of the suspect.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.