Victim stabbed in chest near University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota officials say someone was stabbed early Thursday evening near the west bank campus in Minneapolis.

The attack happened just before 5 p.m. near Cedar Avenue South and 3rd Street South, by the 19th Avenue Ramp.

The victim, who officials say is not affiliated with the U, suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

