Carter Bjerke leads Tommie men in 100-54 blowout of Rams
Carter Bjerke scored 14 points as St. Thomas beat North Central (MN) 100-54 on Sunday night.
Bjerke was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Tommies (2-1). Kendall Blue scored 13 points, going 5 of 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Raheem Anthony shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Tyler VanEtten finished with seven points for the Rams (0-1). Braden Barger added seven points for North Central (MN). Carrington McNeal also had six points.
NEXT UP
St. Thomas hosts Cal Poly in its next matchup on Friday.
