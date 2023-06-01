St. Paul's Rondo Days canceled for fourth straight year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For the fourth year in a row, there'll be no Rondo Days celebration in the city of St. Paul.

The annual neighborhood event boasts a parade, music and food. It's usually held on the third Saturday in July.

READ MORE: St. Paul pauses applications for housing assistance programs, including Rondo Inheritance Fund

The event serves to remember the historically Black neighborhood where families were displaced by the construction of I-94.