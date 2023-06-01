Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

St. Paul's Rondo Days canceled for fourth straight year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul's Rondo Days canceled for fourth straight year
St. Paul's Rondo Days canceled for fourth straight year 00:17

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For the fourth year in a row, there'll be no Rondo Days celebration in the city of St. Paul.

The annual neighborhood event boasts a parade, music and food. It's usually held on the third Saturday in July.

READ MORE: St. Paul pauses applications for housing assistance programs, including Rondo Inheritance Fund

The event serves to remember the historically Black neighborhood where families were displaced by the construction of I-94.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.