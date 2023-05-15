St. Paul pauses applications for housing assistance programs, including Rondo Inheritance Fund

St. Paul provides financial incentives for families to return to Rondo neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul officials say the city is pausing applications to two housing assistance programs due to high demand.

In an announcement Monday, officials said applications have been stopped for the Downpayment Assistance and Homeowner Rehab programs. The Rondo Inheritance Fund was made available through these programs.

St. Paul Housing Director Tara Beard said interest in the programs "skyrocketed" after the Inheritance Fund was added to the programs.

"As we focus our effort to serving the hundreds of applicants currently on the waitlist, we look forward to reopening the application process at a later date and continuing to support the long-term future of these programs," Beard said.

Mayor Melvin Carter says the city is thrilled with the interest in the housing assistance programs.

"It tells us we're providing a city service that's relevant to people's lives," Carter said. "Now, our focus is on getting funding out the door and into the hands of our residents."

City staff will be processing previously received applications in the order received during the pause, officials said.

The Rondo neighborhood was the beating heart of Saint Paul's Black community and home to thriving businesses, religious organizations and social clubs. However, the economic and social diversity of the area was upended when the construction of Interstate 94 began in 1956.

The Inheritance Fund aims to create generational wealth that was lost, providing direct descendants of Rondo with financial assistance to buy or renovate a home in St. Paul.