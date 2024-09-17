St. Paul Winter Carnival parade moving to Grand Avenue

Good Question: How did the St. Paul Winter Carnival get started?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An annual Twin Cities winter tradition will look different next year thanks to a new partnership.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival's Grande Day Parade will take place on Grand Avenue in 2025 as part of a new collaboration with the Grande Avenue Business Association.

"By bringing the parade to Grand Avenue we're creating a new tradition that will not only bring families together but also revitalize this historic street," Todd Russell, a restaurant owner on Grand Avenue, said.

The parade will run down Grand Avenue from Dale Avenue to just past Lexington Avenue, organizers say. The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2025.

"By relocating the Grande Day Parade to Grand Avenue, we reach more people in the community who want to be involved in The Coolest Celebration on Earth," Lisa Jacobson, president and CEO of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, said.

The 139th Winter Carnival is scheduled to run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2025.

The 10-day festival brings over 100,00 visitors to downtown St. Paul to embrace the spirit of Minnesota winter.