St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers happy for return of seasonal conditions

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With 139 years and counting, the oldest winter festival in the U.S. is set to kick off on Thursday in St. Paul.

Unlike last year, the St. Paul Winter Carnival will actually feel like winter with the last-minute preparations underway.

"The weather has turned in our favor," said Lisa Jacobson, president and CEO of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation. "King Boreas is doing what he's supposed to do and making it cold."

Cold, flurries and excitement are in the air in St. Paul's Rice Park — or should we say "Ice Park." And things are already looking up compared to last year.

"We made it through the ice carving and the snow carving competitions, but then everything immediately melted," Jacobson said. "So people just didn't come down here and there's so much to do once you get here."

There are about 50 different family-friendly events scattered all across the city, including ice carving competitions in the park, ice castles at the State Fairgrounds, plus two parades and fireworks. And local businesses are looking forward to all the extra foot traffic.

"It's the first year that the parade is going to be going down Grand Avenue, so we just really wanted to make sure that we were a huge part of it," said Niki Auer of Saji-Ya Sushi & Japanese Kitchen.

Out front of Saji-Ya, home of the royalty, you'll find another ice throne. Inside, there are some warmer specialty drinks and menu items celebrating the season.

"We've had some highs and lows on Grand Avenue over the last few years. So really, just trying to get people out, have families, have the kids come out, have some white hot chocolate," Auer said. "We're excited."

"This is much more of a healthier life to live, and happier life to live when you're out doing things with the Winter Carnival," Jacobson said.

The festival kicks off on Thursday and runs until Feb. 2. You can find their full calendar of events online at WinterCarnival.com.