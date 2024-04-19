Video shows man whipping another man near St. Paul bridge in "shocking and unusual incident"

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating what they call a "shocking and unusual incident" after someone filmed an apparent whip attack Thursday afternoon near the Wabasha Street Bridge downtown.

Police say a witness called 911 at about 1:30 p.m. to report the assault, which happened near the bridge's north side off Kellogg Boulevard and Wabasha Street.

The victim was still at the scene when officers arrived, but police say he was "uncooperative." The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Another witness posted a two-minute video of the attack on X/Twitter, which appeared to have been filmed from the nearby InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront hotel.

The video shows a bald man wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts stalking and repeatedly whipping the victim, who uses a cane.

After striking the victim about six times, the suspect walks over to a bicycle, rides over to the victim, dismounts and then strikes him once more before riding east on Kellogg.

Police call the attack "an isolated incident" and are asking for anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.