St. Paul triple homicide: Suspect arrested in Chicago by FBI task force members

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago in connection to last weekend's quintuple shooting in St. Paul that left three people dead.

The suspect was apprehended with the help of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers arrived to the scene to find three people dead inside a home, and two others injured outside.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three fatal victims Monday as St. Paul residents Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33.

Cory Freeman and Angelica Gonzales CBS / Tatiana Gonzales

They are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of 2022. As of Monday, the two surviving victims were in stable condition.

Police say officers had been called to the residence more than 17 times this year in connection to aggravated assaults and disorderly conduct.

Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement after the arrest Wednesday, applauding SPPD's "diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend."