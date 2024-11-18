Proposed St. Paul teachers' union resolution calling for end to U.S. aid to Israel sparks concerns of antisemitism

Proposed St. Paul teachers' union resolution calls for U.S. to end aid to Israel

ST. PAUL, Minn. — There are concerns of antisemitism ahead of a Twin Cities teachers union vote to take a stance on the war in Gaza.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators will vote on a resolution next week that calls for signing on to a letter urging the Biden administration to stop military aid to Israel in hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza.

The union's Progressive Caucus, which introduced the resolution, wrote a Q&A about it that characterizes the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack as "multiple resistance organizations in Gaza revolt[ing] against Israel."

"It's language that allows hate to seep into our community and create an environment that I don't think is good for learning," Tiffany Goldman, a member of the union, said.

Goldman says she and several other Jewish teachers feel the union isn't supporting them by allowing the vote to go forward.

Sami Rahamim with the Jewish Community Relations Council says framing the Oct. 7 attack as justified in any way is anti-Jewish and can lead to violence.

"It tells St. Paul Jewish families and students that there's a very real possibility their teacher is someone who thinks the massacre of Jewish people is resistance, is some kind of social justice cause," he said.

The Progressive Caucus says in the Q&A a ceasefire would make Jews safer.

It says these issues are pertinent to the union because the union's pension has investments related to the war.

The union and its leadership didn't immediately respond to WCCO's request for comment.

Goldman believes it's irresponsible to take attention from upcoming contract negotiations.

"It's frustrating for me that I have to take away from my teaching, lesson planning, to focus on this," she said. "If this resolution goes forward, I will pursue not being in the union. The union doesn't represent my values anymore."

In a statement, St. Paul Public Schools said the union represents its employees and operates independent of the district.

"SPPS supports the rights of SPFE to express their views as an organization. The district has clear policies and procedures in place regarding what is expected in the classroom and remains committed to maintaining learning environments that are free from discrimination, harassment, violence or retaliation," the statement continued.