St. Paul Schools' Joe Gothard named Nat'l Superintendent of the Year amid teacher's union strike vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Dr. Joe Gothard, superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools, received a huge honor Friday.

He was named 2024's National Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).

A $10,000 college scholarship will be presented in Gothard's name to a high school student in St. Paul or in Madison, Wisconsin, where Gothard went to high school.

Gothard is also 2024's Minnesota Superintendent of the Year, as well as one of three finalists to be superintendent in the Madison Metropolitan School District, where he spent most of his education career before moving to Minnesota in 2013.

He led the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 before becoming SPPS superintendent in 2017.

SPPS approved a three-year contract for Gothard in 2022, which took effect in July 2023. His first year's salary was set at $256,000, with a 1.96% annual increase.

The AASA's announcement came on the same day the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) announced its members overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike.

The union represents the district's teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals hopes.

A strike will only happen if SPFE's bargaining committee deems it necessary. If they proceed, a strike date will be set and SPPS officials will be notified.