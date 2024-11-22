1 dead in St. Paul shooting, police investigating

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened on the 600 block of Aurora Avenue.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made.

Earlier this month, a man died after a shooting near the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. Police said the suspects ran from the scene, and a search of the area yielded no results. No arrests have been made in the shooting near the capitol.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.