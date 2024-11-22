Watch CBS News
1 dead in St. Paul shooting, police investigating

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. 

Authorities say it happened on the 600 block of Aurora Avenue. 

It's unknown if any arrests have been made. 

Earlier this month, a man died after a shooting near the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. Police said the suspects ran from the scene, and a search of the area yielded no results.  No arrests have been made in the shooting near the capitol. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

