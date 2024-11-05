Man critically injured in shooting near Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the Minnesota State Capitol Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Rice Street and University Avenue West. Responding officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Regions Hospital.

Police said the suspects ran from the scene, and a search of the area yielded no results. No one has been arrested.

"Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to this shooting and looking for anything that can inform them on who is responsible for this shooting," the department said.

Police activity shut down light rail trains between Robert Street and Hamline Avenue, Metro Transit said.

