St. Paul Saints sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Saints, on the cusp of their 31st season as a minor league team, have been sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The company is based in California, and owns a handful of other minor league baseball teams around the country.

WCCO has also confirmed that Mike Veeck is out as the Saints' president.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 11:27 AM

