St. Paul Saints sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Saints, on the cusp of their 31st season as a minor league team, have been sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings.
The company is based in California, and owns a handful of other minor league baseball teams around the country.
WCCO has also confirmed that Mike Veeck is out as the Saints' president.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.