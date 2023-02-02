Watch CBS News
St. Paul rec center shooting: Family identifies 16-year-old victim as JuVaughn Turner

St. Paul city employee charged with shooting teenager at rec center
St. Paul city employee charged with shooting teenager at rec center 02:19

ST. PAUL, Minn. – We're learning more about a teenage boy shot outside a St. Paul rec center last month.

Family says his name is JuVaughn Turner. Incredibly, the 16-year-old boy survived being shot in the head on Jan. 18, but he's just beginning a long recovery process.   

JuVaughn Turner GoFundMe

The family says on the day of the shooting, Turner went to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center to play basketball with his friends. 

A 26-year-old employee at that rec center, Exavir Binford Jr., is charged with shooting the boy. 

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Turner's medical bills.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 9:09 PM

