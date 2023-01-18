Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School, police say
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School.
It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene.
St. Paul Public Schools say Central High went on lockdown at 4:30 p.m., which was lifted 45 minutes later. All evening activities at the school have been canceled.
Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening."
Check back for more details in this developing story.
