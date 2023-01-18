Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Teen shot at outside St. Paul rec center
Teen shot at outside St. Paul rec center 01:18

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School.

It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene.

inx-st-paul-shooting-near-central-high-school-011823.jpg
CBS

St. Paul Public Schools say Central High went on lockdown at 4:30 p.m., which was lifted 45 minutes later. All evening activities at the school have been canceled. 

Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening."

Check back for more details in this developing story.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.