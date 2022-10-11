St. Paul holding public forums for police chief candidates this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The public will have two opportunities to ask questions of the five finalists for St. Paul's next police chief this week.

The first of two public forums starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It's at the Washington Technology Magnet School.

The second forum is Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Paul Event Center.

Four of the finalists have served on the force for at least two decades. The other one comes from the Philadelphia Police Department.

These are the five candidates:

Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis became a uniformed officer for Philadelphia Police Department in 1997, and currently serves as Police Staff Inspector in the Standards and Accountability Division and Audits.

Pamela Barragan has been a uniformed officer for SPPD since 1996 and currently serves as Unit Commander for Community Partnership.

Kurtis Hallstrom joined SPPD in 1999. He is currently the Senior Commander responsible for the leadership and management of the Eastern District.

Axel Henry has been with the force since 1998 and is currently the Commander for the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence and Human Trafficking Division.

Stacy Murphy joined SPPD in 2002 and is the Assistant Chief of Police who oversees day to day operations of 563 sworn employees, civilian staff and 92 volunteers.