5 finalists for St. Paul police chief announced, nearly all internal candidates

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There are now five finalists for the City of St. Paul's police chief position.

"Selecting a police chief is one of the most critical decisions a community must make," Mayor Melvin Carter said. "While I look forward to learning more about all of the finalists, our City is blessed to be served by a department with such strong internal candidates."

On Monday, the Police Chief Examining Committee -- headed by Kathy Lantry and Sasha Cotton -- advanced five candidates, nearly all of which have connections to the St. Paul Police Department.

The candidates are: Dr. Jaqueline Bailey-Davis, Pamela Barragan, Kurtis Hallstrom, Axel Henry, and Stacy Murphy.

Bailey-Davis is the Police Staff Inspector in the Standards and Accountability Division/Audits and Inspections Unit with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The other four candidates are currently with the St. Paul Police Department. Barragan is Unit Commander for Community Partnerships, Hallstrom is Senior Commander responsible for the leadership and management of the Eastern District, Henry is Commander for the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence, and Human Trafficking Division, and Murphy is Assistant Chief of Police.

Earlier this year, former chief Todd Axtell stepped out of the role, and Jeremy Ellison has been serving as interim chief. Axtell decided to pursue a career in police consulting with Assistant Chief Robert Thomasser.

Carter earlier this year said he hoped to have a permanent chief appointed by early fall.