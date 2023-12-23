St. Paul says it fixed every pothole in the city

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul says it has filled all the potholes in the city.

The potholes were a noticeable issue last winter, and at one point, Minnesota ranked No. 1 in the nation for pothole problems.

"I was driving down Vandalia, I hit three potholes, got three flat tires in 30 seconds," said St. Paul resident Ari Duke.

The city said it got 3,800 complaints, and were able to fix all of them this year. It's one of the upsides to the warmer weather — it was all hands on deck for everyone, including plow drivers who were helping with the big repair project. The potholes were all patched last week.

"I mean, that's impressive in general, just to fix that many potholes in one year. I think, definitely an improvement from the spring," said Alex Haider.

Instead of responding to the complaints one at a time, the city said it systematically patched the entire city — thanks to an extra $2.5 million from the city council in July.

The city says the work should also protect the roads from more damage whenever winter arrives.