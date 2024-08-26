New St. Paul police building honoring fallen officers Ron Ryan Jr., Tim Jones

ST. PAUL, Minn. —The St. Paul Police Department's newest building is honoring a fallen officer.

On Monday, officers gathered to dedicate the Ron Ryan Jr. Eastern District Office. Officer Ryan, along with officer Tim Jones and his K-9, Laser, were killed in the line of duty in 1994.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said it's a reminder of their ultimate sacrifice.

"These officers went forth and were the model for the sacrifice that people make. They inspire generations of people to want to get into this line of work," he said.

The building has a mural inside with pictures of the officers.

In August 1994, officer Ryan was asked to check on a man sleeping in a vehicle. He approached the vehicle, woke up the driver and obtained his identification. As he was walking back to the squad car, the suspect shot and killed him.

Later that same day, officer Jones and Laser were shot and killed by the suspect while searching for him.