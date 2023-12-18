K-12 educators can apply for mini-grants to support teaching Indigenous history and culture

MINNEAPOLIS — Educators in Minnesota can now apply for funding to support teaching Native American history and culture.

On Monday, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's Understand Native Minnesota campaign announced that a new grant program will begin accepting applications Monday.

The grant program is aimed at helping K-12 educators who are pursuing training or classroom projects to "share accurate narratives and build understanding of the contributions and experiences" of the state's Native American population.

Jo-Anne Stately is the senior vice president of impact at the Minneapolis Foundation, which will administer the grants.

"You can't understand our state without understanding the important contributions of Indigenous communities, today and throughout our history," Stately said. "All students benefit when our schools reflect the full story of Minnesota."

There is $500,000 set aside for these mini-grants, with educators being awarded up to $2,000 if their application is accepted. The grant application period ends on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.

"If we are going to dramatically improve the position of Native people and tribal nations in the consciousness of our fellow Minnesotans, it naturally leads us to concentrate most of our efforts on the kids who will be tomorrow's citizens, workers, voters and leaders," said Rebecca Crooks-Stratton, secretary/treasurer of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and chair of the Understand Native Minnesota campaign. "Through Understand Native Minnesota our tribe is pleased to commit $500,000 to this mini-grants program to advance Native American narrative change in Minnesota's public schools."

Staff members at the Minneapolis Foundation, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and other Native education experts will review the applications.