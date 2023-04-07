Police: Jadonn Taylor, 23, fatally shot at St. Paul Target parking lot

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police announced Friday afternoon the identity of the man shot and killed in the parking lot of St. Paul Target on Thursday.

Jadonn Taylor, 23, of St. Paul, died around 10 a.m. after he was allegedly shot outside the East St. Paul store on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue.

While police were heading to the scene of the shooting, someone drove Taylor to a nearby fire station. Paramedics attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

CBS News

This was the ninth homicide in St. Paul this year, per police.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650.