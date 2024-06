Fatal overnight shooting in St. Paul under investigation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Wednesday.

The killing happened overnight on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue East, the St. Paul Police Department said.

Few other details about the shooting were immediately available.

