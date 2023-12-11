Watch CBS News
St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting in Hamline-Midway neighborhood

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating an overnight killing on Monday.

According to the city's police department, one person was fatally shot on the 1300 block of Englewood Avenue, a few blocks from the Hamline University campus. Police did not give an exact time for the shooting, identify the victim or mention any suspects or arrests.

The department said it would provide more information later.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 10:08 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

