St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting in Hamline-Midway neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating an overnight killing on Monday.

According to the city's police department, one person was fatally shot on the 1300 block of Englewood Avenue, a few blocks from the Hamline University campus. Police did not give an exact time for the shooting, identify the victim or mention any suspects or arrests.

The department said it would provide more information later.

