Man hurt after fight leads to shooting at a St. Paul pub

ST. PAUL, Minn, — St. Paul police are investigating after a shooting injured a man outside a pub early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to Foundry Pub, located on the 1200 block of Jackson Street, on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, there were no victims on the scene. A short time later, police learned a man arrived at Regions Hospital with "gunshot injuries and stated he was shot at the bar," police said.

NEXT Drive: Some icy spots Sunday morning, hundreds of crashes reported during Saturday's snow



The victim's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say preliminary information has determined that an altercation at the bar led to the victim being shot.

"The circumstances of the altercation and who was involved remains under investigation," police said.