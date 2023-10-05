Police arrest St. Paul student, find gun in his backpack, months after shooting that injured high school worker

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have arrested a teenage boy more than eight months after a shooting at a city high school.

Police say officers visited Como Park Senior High School on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the shooting that happened on Jan. 20 at Washington Technology Magnet School, when a fight broke out between two groups of students. Someone opened fire, and a bullet grazed the earlobe of a staff member.

RELATED: Staff member injured after shots fired at St. Paul high school

During Wednesday's visit, officers arrested a student and found a handgun in his backpack.

The student is being held at the Ramsey County Juvenile Justice Center in downtown.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Jan. 20, 2023.