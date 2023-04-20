St. Paul police: 2 cousins dead in likely murder-suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say an 18-year-old man shot his cousin in St. Paul Tuesday before dying by suicide.

Police originally called the fatal shootings a double homicide, but on Thursday said the deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police identified the decedents as Jonathan Evans, the alleged shooter, and his cousin, 27-year-old Tracey Loving.

The killings occurred at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East. Loving was found dead inside an apartment around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, while Evans was found outside the building.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.