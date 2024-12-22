Businesses on St. Paul's Payne Avenue seeing a comeback after years of struggle

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Payne Avenue in St. Paul has seen its share of hard times.

An area hit with numerous economic downturns, and a few holiday seasons where the only thing on the agenda was survival.

"I don't think people have thought of Payne Avenue as being a great commercial shopping district for decades and it's really at an influx point right now," said Peter Majerle with the Latino Economic Development Center.

Brunson's Pub opened its doors in 2017 and owner Thomas Lafleche wasn't sure that they opened their doors in the right neighborhood.

"It was a little bit of a tougher street, a little less businesses over here," Lafleche said.

Amid that struggle, something remarkable has happened. A sharing of optimism has brought new life to the street.

"The business owners are collaborating more often and it creates a better business culture and a better place for people to live and shop," Lafleche said.

"This neighborhood has seen its share of immigrants. It started with Swedish and Italian. Now, Hmong and Spanish, Hispanic coming in here. And so each one is different, right? Every one of them has a story of how they got here. But what they are doing now is working together, forming this community and corridor," Majerle said.

For Lorena Facio, owner of Sweet Sensation the change has been welcome.

She says the most important thing that has happened is the neighborhood and businesses have come to work together -- a place where community is being built.

"I think the future is bright, we're on a good trajectory. It's time to learn and grow. We want people to come to Payne Avenue for sure," Lafleche said

When a community comes together — when it refuses to let go of its dreams, its pride and its people — anything is possible. This is just the beginning.