Police search for motorist who collided with LRT train in St. Paul, Metro Transit says

By Stephen Swanson

ST. PAUL, Minn. — At least one person is hurt after a Metro Transit Green Line train collided with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul.

Transit officials say the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Lexington Parkway.

Investigators are looking for the vehicle's driver, who "left the scene" after the crash, officials say. The driver is believed to have made "an illegal left turn," leading to the collision.

One Green Line rider was taken to Regions Hospital after reporting shoulder pain. Officials say the train was able to continue its route minutes after the crash.

