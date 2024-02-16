St. Paul Library announces additional batch of limited edition "laser loon" library cards

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The hottest get of the season in the Twin Cities has been, not those ubiquitous metal drinking vessels, but rather the St. Paul Public Library's limited edition "laser loon" cards.

The retro-futuristic design came from one of the unchosen submissions for the new state flag. The so-called "laser loon" didn't end up making the cut for the flag, but the hype online led to a rush of people across the city's 13 public libraries to snap up one of the cards.

"I saw a post on Reddit about it, and I was like I gotta have one. I'm a big enough nerd that I need a rare library card!" St. Paul resident Andrew Sneeringer said after he picked up his card.

RELATED: "Laser loon" library card available for a limited time at St. Paul Public Library locations

Library director Maureen Hartman said the communications department came up with the idea in December during the Minnesota state flag redesign process. The card they designed was inspired by a few different flag submissions, including the laser loon.

The library offered the cards for free to St. Paul residents. Those with existing library cards can get a new one, or they can keep their accounts and get a sticker to cover their old card.

The first batch of cards went fast, so much so that the library decided to open it up for another run.

"Due to the enthusiastic demand for the limited-edition Laser Loon library card, the Library is printing one more run of cards and cover-all stickers for Saint Paul residents. We anticipate these cards and stickers will be available at all Saint Paul libraries by the end of February," a representative for the library reported Friday.

The Friends of St. Paul Public Library's online shop also has some limited edition laser loon merch.