St. Paul's Kellogg-Third Street Bridge shuts down for 3 years for complete revamp

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A busy St. Paul bridge closed Monday, and it won't reopen for three years.

The Kellogg/Third Street Bridge connecting Downtown to the city's east side is being rebuilt.

Ten years ago, the bridge was found to be "structurally deficient." The city has restricted traffic since then as a Band-Aid fix, and only now has the work begun to replace the bridge with a safer design.

"It's more than starting a bridge from scratch," said Sean Kershaw, St. Paul's Public Works Director. "You're tearing down a complete bridge then starting a new one from scratch."

Kershaw says the bridge carries 14,000 vehicles a day. Those drivers will need to find a detour for the next three years.

"I drive and walk [the bridge], but this was the fastest way to get down to Kellogg," said Dede Robinson of St. Paul. "In the wintertime, it's going to be ridiculous. This is affecting a lot of people."

Kershaw admits it's an inconvenience.

"You have to find different ways to get where you used to, but you make that adjustment," he said. "In St. Paul, East Seventh will be open."

Kershaw says the delay to starting this project was about getting the money together to pay for it.

It will cost $92 million, with most of that coming from state bonding bills, but some local and federal sources as well.

"This is going to be well worth the wait, St. Paul," Sen. Amy Klobuchar said at a press conference Monday. "Four lanes of traffic, barriers to separate pedestrian and bike trails for safety, safer intersections. It's going to be a game-changer."