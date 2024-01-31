Fire breaks out at St. Paul homeless encampment

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Firefighters battled a blaze overnight Wednesday at a homeless encampment near Downtown St. Paul.

A WCCO photojournalist was at the scene along East 4th Street near the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary.

WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department to learn the extent of the damage, and whether anyone was hurt.

The fire comes just hours after police cleared a Minneapolis homeless encampment Tuesday known as Camp Nenookaasi for the second time this month.

The Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary is home to Wakan Tipi, a cave sacred to the Dakota people and other Indigenous tribes.

