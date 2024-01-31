Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at St. Paul homeless encampment

By Stephen Swanson

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Firefighters battled a blaze overnight Wednesday at a homeless encampment near Downtown St. Paul.

A WCCO photojournalist was at the scene along East 4th Street near the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary.

MORE: New site of Minneapolis' Camp Nenookaasi homeless encampment cleared again

WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department to learn the extent of the damage, and whether anyone was hurt.

The fire comes just hours after police cleared a Minneapolis homeless encampment Tuesday known as Camp Nenookaasi for the second time this month.

The Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary is home to Wakan Tipi, a cave sacred to the Dakota people and other Indigenous tribes. 

MORE: Wakan Tipi now off limits for St. Paul treasure hunt after medallion found near sacred cave

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 7:15 AM CST

