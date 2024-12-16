St. Paul man pleads guilty to theft of victim he met on dating app, criminal sexual conduct charges dropped

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Criminal sexual conduct charges were dropped Friday against a St. Paul man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a man he met on a dating app before stealing from him.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says charges of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct were dropped against John Henry McCaster due to "evidentiary challenges."

In a hearing on Friday, court documents show McCaster pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft in connection to the incident that occurred on New Year's Eve last year.

Charges say the victim woke up at McCaster's home "naked with his hands tied behind his back," and his cell phone, wallet, keys and vehicle were all gone.

McCaster, who court documents state is a felon, was taken into custody later that evening for illegally possessing a firearm, as well as having methamphetamine and other items believed to be stolen. In the same hearing on Friday, he pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm for that incident.

McCaster's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2025. His sentences for both cases will be served concurrently.