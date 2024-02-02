St. Paul man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting victim he met on dating app on New Year's Eve

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a man he targeted on a dating app on New Year's Eve.

John Henry McCaster, 48, was charged Thursday with first-degree and third-degree counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office. He also faces two felony theft charges.

Court documents state McCaster invited the victim to a house in St. Paul via Grindr on Dec. 31, 2023. The victim said he arrived and was soon brought to a room filled with "unbearably loud" music by McCaster, who he said had slurred speech and was almost unintelligible, according to court documents.

The victim said McCaster then placed a loaded firearm and a large knife on a table, and then used the knife to lock the room from the inside. The victim said he was scared by McCaster, who repeatedly pressured him to drink what appeared to be blue Gatorade. The victim eventually agreed to take a drink and soon lost consciousness, court documents state.

He awoke hours later "naked with his hands tied behind his back," and his cellphone, wallet, keys and vehicle were all gone, according to the criminal complaint.



McCaster, who court documents state is a felon with an unrelated warrant out for his arrest, was taken into custody later that evening for illegally possessing a firearm, as well as having methamphetamine and other items believed to be stolen. He is currently in the Hennepin County Jail in connection to another charge.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, and is working to determine what was in the drink McCaster allegedly gave to the victim.

McCaster is now a suspect in several other sexual assaults, according to the county attorney's office.

He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.