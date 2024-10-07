St. Paul group helping homeless move into permanent housing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Research shows homelessness in Minnesota is down 7% from five years ago, but how do people make the transition from tents to homes?

A new organization in St. Paul is helping people with that transition and seeing some promising outcomes.

"I come from very humble beginnings and as a youth I was homeless with my mother," said Twyla Leach, director of 360 Housing Stability. "I see that they have a story and a lot of times that story is embedded in trauma, in pain that produces mental health issues and illnesses that block them from seeing reality."

About 30% of people who are experiencing homelessness have disabilities.

Leach says it's not just a lack of money that's a barrier.

"They have lost hope," she said. "Where am I gonna sleep tonight? Where am I gonna eat?"

Leach took her experience and new state funding to start 360 Housing Stability.

In Minnesota, housing stabilization is now a state medical insurance benefit for people with disabilities.

"The state is saying we see people who are homeless on the street and being homeless is actually deteriorating their health," Leach said.

One of Leach's case workers, Jennifer, has been working with Golda Benson for two years. Golda's been in and out of shelters for decades. After getting mental health support and budgeting and paperwork help, she's proudly enjoying this Mounds View home.

"360 Housing Stability, they help me as a person as a whole," Benson said. "Look at where I am at. It's a brand new building. I am in a brand new apartment that nobody has ever lived in and I have never lived in something like this ever."

Leach says the staff is proud of Benson.

"She's one of our success stories," she said.

Now, home is where Benson's heart and hope is too.

"Being stable is more than I ever have for words that I can describe," Benson said. "I am so happy, totally happy. My joy is back."

360 Housing Stability works specifically with people who have disabilities. There will be a public panel to discuss homelessness in St. Paul on Nov. 1.